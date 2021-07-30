LCS Board approves YMCA after school program

The YMCA Memphis & Mid-South will continue to offer their after school care program for students in the Lafayette County Schools in the upcoming school year.

“We’ve come to an agreement with them now and I think this is a good program for our kids,” said Jay Foster, superintendent of the Lafayette County Schools, on Monday. “It’s a good avenue for our parents. It helps us out as a school district and it helps (the YMCA) out as well. All around, it’s a win-win situation.”

The program will provide after school child care to two Lafayette County schools: Lafayette Lower Elementary and Lafayette Upper Elementary. The YMCA will care for children from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will provide snacks, activities and homework help to students.

“(Homework help) is important to some parents because they’ve been at work all day and they really want in their after school programming for kids to work on their homework,” said Suzanne Ryals, assistant superintendent of the Lafayette County School District. “We work together to see that children have time set aside when they are at YMCA to work.”

The board originally discussed the agreement Thursday, July 1, but a decision was delayed to sort out rental rates. The YMCA rents the school facilities to host their program.

In the past, the YMCA paid the LCSD a monthly rate but the YMCA wanted to switch to a weekly rate instead. The delay allowed the board to negotiate with the YMCA and come to a mutually agreeable decision just in time for the 2021-2022 school year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the YMCA’s revenue, attendance fees have increased. The attendance fee is $40 per child and is half-price for faculty and staff at $20 per child. The annual registration fee per child is $50.

“We’re pleased that we can offer this to parents,” Ryals said. “We work with the YMCA with what we hope is a great program that offers a great service.”

For more information on the YMCA Memphis & Mid-South after school program and registration, visit www.ymcamemphis.org/bascprograminformation/.