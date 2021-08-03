Townsend to be installed as pastor of Pleasant Grove

Tekelvue “T.K.” Townsend Sr. will be installed as pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Coffeeville on Sunday, August 8 at 2 p.m. Pastor Amos Sims of Bayson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will deliver the installation message. All are welcome to share in this sacred occasion.

A native of Water Valley, Townsend currently lives in Oxford and works at Mechanics Banks but his true work and passion is in the church.

Townsend worked as minister of music and under the ministerial mentorship of Sims at Bayson Chapel prior to joining Pleasant Grove and in the past four years, Townsend served as Pleasant Grove’s minister of music and as the district youth director for Mt. Moriah District Baptist Association.

Townsend expressed his excitement about leading the church into a new season of ministry and is focused on leading the lost to Christ, leading the believer into a greater knowledge of Christ and gaining a deeper relationship with God.

“I long for every individual to not just know of God, but to truly experience the power of who He really is,” said Townsend.

Townsend said he was called to preach at the age of seven and gave his very first sermon at 8 years old. From that point on, he has dedicated himself by studying to show himself approved and preparing himself for greater things to come.

Townsend attended Mississippi Baptist Seminary and, later, attended other institutes and enrolling in courses on the local, state and national level. He went on to study psychology and Biblical Studies at Blue Mountain College and was a part of the Leadership and Ministry program at Grace Christian University.

He sums up his journey with the quote, “The swiftest way to triple your success is to double your investment in personal development,” but Townsend states that his best teacher has been the Holy Spirit.

Pleasant Grove is located at 21967 Highway 7 in Coffeeville. Masks are required and social distancing is practiced.