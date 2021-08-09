Oxford man charged with possession of a firearm by a felon
On August 25, officers with the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle on US 287 East for a traffic violation and identified the passenger as Terry Flowers, 22, of Oxford.
Flowers was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Flowers was given a $10,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections due to Flowers being on parole.
