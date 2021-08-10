Public invited to ‘get down’ at United Way’s Flashback Bash

The public is invited to join the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County for its second annual United Way Flashback Bash presented by Core Logic | FNC on from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at the Oxford Conference Center.

This year’s theme is the 1970s and the United Way encourages everyone to come in their Saturday Night Fever best or tie-dye shirt and jeans.

“The past few years have been very difficult for our community and our hope is the Flashback Bash provides an opportunity for attendees to enjoy a fun night out that will also make a difference in the lives of local residents,” said Kurt Brummett, executive director of UWOLC.

The UWOLC has been in the community since 1970 and has always focused on improving health, advancing education, promoting financial stability, and meeting basic needs throughout the community.

“We hope the event causes even more people to join our amazing local team of donors, partners, volunteers, and advocates as we all work hand in hand to make a significant impact in our community,” Brummett said.

Organizers wanted to stray from the typical formalities of a fundraiser and create a casual environment that everyone in the family can be sure to enjoy, Brummett said.

“Whether you dress like the ‘70s or simply come as you are, we encourage everyone to join us at the Oxford Conference Center for a night full of great music, food, and fun,” he said.

The event will be catered by Taylor Grocery, a restaurant renowned for their Southern cuisine and Oxford PhotoBomb will have a booth set up for guests to take photos. For entertainment, Memphis band Almost Famous will provide the music.

“I cannot thank our sponsors enough for their tremendous support as we are always so grateful to work hand in hand with so many generous businesses, organizations, and individuals who selflessly give of themselves for the betterment of our community,” said Brummett.

Tickets can be purchased for $30 for a single ticket, or $25 per person if you buy multiple, on UWOLC’s website at www.unitedwayoxfordms.org/tickets or at the door once you arrive at the conference center.

For more information about the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County’s Flashback Bash or how to sponsor the event, visit www.unitedwayofoxfordms.org/uwflashback.