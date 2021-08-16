MSDH renews Public Health Orders as COVID numbers continue to rise

The Mississippi State Department of Health renewed the Public Health Orders over the weekend to manage the COVID System of Care and limit inpatient elective procedures as the state continues to see a large number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The MSDH reported 7,839 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 52 deaths, and 170 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities from August 13 to August 15. Although the numbers increased from last week’s weekend calculation, the cases averaged out to 2,613 cases per day, lower than August 12’s 5,023 cases.

Lafayette County has gained 65 new cases and one death as of August 16.

The Mississippi COVID-19 System of Care Plan is mandatory for all licensed hospitals and is effective from August, 15, 2021 until August 31, 2021.

The plan adopts a rotation that will make efficient use of all Mississippi hospitals’ inpatient hospital beds and other resources for COVID-19 patients who require admission so they can receive proper care at the appropriate hospital.

“Delta is different,” tweeted MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, M.D. “Delta is deadly. From previous waves [approximately] 1/3 of ICU patients and [approximately] 2/3 patient on life support won’t make it home.”

As reported on August 12, Mississippi hospitals have 1497 positive COVID-19 patients, 63 patients with suspected COVID-19, 395 patients in an ICU and 252 on ventilators.

There has been no update by the MSDH on the state hospitals capacity or bed availability since the last report stating that all ICU beds had been filled and hospitals were reaching capacity.

For more information about COVID-19 in the state and the Mississippi Department of Health’s 2021 COVID-19 System of Care Plan, visit msdh.ms.gov/coronavirus.