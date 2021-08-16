Oxford woman dies in fatal Marshall County wreck

An Oxford woman lost her life last week as a result of a single-car wreck in Marshall County.

On Aug. 12 at approximately 6:55 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 7 in Marshall County. A 2003 Honda CRV driven Amy Pearson, 47, was traveling south on Highway 7 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and rolled over several times, according to MHP.

Pearson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by MHP.