Ann Houston Higgins

Mrs. Ann Houston Huggins, 83, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at her home in Oxford. The funeral service will be Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Oxford-University United Methodist Church with Rev. Eddie Rester and Rev. Warren Black officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Waller Funeral Home and again prior to the service beginning at 9:00 at the church.

Mrs. Huggins was born on August 26, 1937, to the late Beulah Hale and Willie Walker Houston and was the widow of the late James Martin Huggins. She and Mr. Huggins married after falling in love as childhood sweethearts and celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary before his death in 2018. Together, they were longtime and active members of Oxford-University United Methodist Church where they helped with their girl’s Sunday school classes and assisted in the youth program. She worked in numerous medical offices including the Guyton Clinic, Rogers Clinic and the office of Dr. Beckett Howorth. Ann had a love for needlework and was especially talented at designing her own patterns for crocheting bedspreads, tablecloths, table runners and smaller gifts for family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Huggins was preceded in death by two brothers, Walker H. Houston and Harold Houston.

Mrs. Huggins in survived by her daughters, Debra Huggins Lagrone and her husband, Ricky and Camilla Huggins Griffin all of Oxford; a brother, James A. Houston of Olive Branch, MS; two grandchildren, Chad Lagrone and his wife, Katie and Grant Griffin and three precious great-grandchildren, Hayes, James and Clark Lagrone.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt and sincere gratitude to Halcyon Hospice and their special caregivers, Karen, Monie, Crystal and Brenda.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Huggins’ memory may be made to Oxford-University United Methodist Church, 424 S. 10th Street, Oxford, MS 38655.