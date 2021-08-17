Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault

Published 8:44 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

By Maya Martin

On August 14, the Oxford Police Department received a report stating an individual had been shot while at the Brittany Woods Apartment Complex. Officials located the crime scene and gathered evidence.

The victim suffered no injuries.

After an investigation, Lakesha Harwell was identified as a suspect. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody later that evening.

Harwell was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued a $75,000 bond.

More News

Vaccinations ramp up as state mortality rates rise

FBC readying for annual Explorer’s Bible Study

Economic Development Foundation golf tourney slated for Oct. 1

Tannehill: Increased services and lower taxes: The 2022 budget is done

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...