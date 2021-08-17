Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault

On August 14, the Oxford Police Department received a report stating an individual had been shot while at the Brittany Woods Apartment Complex. Officials located the crime scene and gathered evidence.

The victim suffered no injuries.

After an investigation, Lakesha Harwell was identified as a suspect. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody later that evening.

Harwell was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued a $75,000 bond.