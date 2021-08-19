Blue Mountain man arrested on multiple counts of Grand Larceny

A Blue Mountain man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing jewelry, according to the Oxford Police Department.

On July 22, OPD took a report of jewelry being stolen from a residence. The investigation uncovered similar incidents being investigated by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. A joint investigation was then conducted and led to the recovery of stolen jewelry and heirlooms worth thousands of dollars.

Steven Tisdale, 56, was identified as a person of interest during the investigation and on Aug. 18 he was charged by OPD with seven counts of Grand Larceny.

On July 15, investigators with the sheriff’s department arrested Tisdale on two counts of Grand Larceny and was issued a $25,000 bond. Tisdale, who was out on bond, is currently in the DeSoto County Jail awaiting extradition back to Oxford and his bond was revoked.

“We would like to thank the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Clean Sweep Cleaning Service for their assistance in this case,” OPD said in a statement.

If anyone believes they may have been a victim of a similar incident, they are asked to contact OPD or the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and ask to speak to an investigator.