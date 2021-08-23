Free pop-up vaccination sites to be held around Oxford during August

Three free pop-up vaccination sites will be held at different dates and times across the city of Oxford during the month of August.

The Oxford Specialty Clinic in agreement with the city of Oxford and Oxford Community market will host a free pop-up vaccination site on Tuesday, August 24 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Old Armory Pavilion.

OSC will be giving out the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, both require two doses.

Webb Family Medical Clinic will over see another vaccination site at Larson’s CashSaver on Friday, August 27 from 12 to 5 p.m. This will be the second vaccination site held at CashSaver this month.

The pop-up vaccination site held on Friday, August 20 at CashSaver gave out 21 shots and with the addition of shots given by Webb Family Medical at RSVP vaccination site, a total of 65 individuals were vaccinated.

“LET’S DO THIS AGAIN,” tweeted Brent Larson, Lafayette County District 1 supervisor and owner of Larson’s CashSaver. “Everyone please come out and get your Vaccination. Help the City of Oxford, and Lafayette County fight Covid 19.”

Lastly, North Mississippi Primary Health Care (NMPHC) will be offering free vaccinations from their mobile unit on Monday, August 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the front parking lot of Oxford High School at 101 Charger Loop.

This service is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome.

NMPHC will provide the Pfizer vaccine that requires two doses. The second dose will be administered on September 20th.

Minors cannot receive vaccines without parental consent and are required to provide a signed authorization form provided by NMPHC. Photo identification is required. No appointment is necessary.