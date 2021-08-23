Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for August 23

Published 11:19 am Monday, August 23, 2021

By Maya Martin

Arrest(s):

1 DUI II, driving with suspended license, driving on the wrong side of the road

1 DUI other

Report(s):

2 Accidents

11 Agency assists

1 Alarm

2 Animal complaints

1 Residential burglary (HWY 334)

4 Civil matters

5 Distrubances

4 Follow-ups

2 Harrassment

5 Information

3 Juvenile complaints

1 Malicious mischief

1 Noise complaint

1 Petit larceny

2 Reckless driving

1 Road obstruction

13 Service calls

5 Suspicious activities

7 Transports

2 Welfare concerns

7 Service Process

