Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for August 23
Published 11:19 am Monday, August 23, 2021
Arrest(s):
1 DUI II, driving with suspended license, driving on the wrong side of the road
1 DUI other
Report(s):
2 Accidents
11 Agency assists
1 Alarm
2 Animal complaints
1 Residential burglary (HWY 334)
4 Civil matters
5 Distrubances
4 Follow-ups
2 Harrassment
5 Information
3 Juvenile complaints
1 Malicious mischief
1 Noise complaint
1 Petit larceny
2 Reckless driving
1 Road obstruction
13 Service calls
5 Suspicious activities
7 Transports
2 Welfare concerns
7 Service Process