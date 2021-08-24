Planning Commission grants conditional approval for new subdivision

The Lafayette County Planning Commission held a public hearing regarding the Mayfield Subdivision on Highway 30 and County Road 229 and approved a conditional use permit for the project on Monday night.

Blackburn Group, the subdivision’s developers, plan to locate the 32-multi-family-community lot in the A-1 which is designated for single-family units and farming. D. B. Holmes, the developer, has eight potential plans that could be approved and placed into the subdivision.

Holmes described the future look of the community as a mix between Grand Oaks and Fieldstone Farms communities in Oxford.

“Due to this being a potentially controversial approval process, they were only asking for a conditional use permit [Monday] night,” said Joel Hollowell, Lafayette County Director of Development Services. “That’s all they have been granted by the Planning Commission at this point and the Planning Commission has to send this up to the board before they have their final approval for the conditional use permit.”

Property owners who live next to the area attended the commission meeting and voiced concerns on the issue of privacy, water and sewage plans and the general lack of information about the subdivision and how it will affect surrounding residents.

The commission members also voiced their concerns about the subdivision. Highway 30 has high-speed traffic and commission members worry that Mayfield residents will not have enough right of way or availability to turn into the subdivision. Lighting is also a potential issue.

“We’re having some issues with subdivisions that don’t have adequate lighting at their entrances,” said Hollowell. “When you have someone who is slowing down and looking for an entrance like that, it is a potential safety issue.”

The developer and William Engineering Consultant Inc. representative Joey Moore discussed plans to place light fixtures on signs and around the subdivision’s entrances. In addition, the developers should have enough land set aside in case right of way or a turning lane is needed.

The representative of Williams Engineering and D.B. Holmes must return for a plat approval. The Lafayette County Land Development Standards and Regulations have to be met in order to move forward with their plans.

After, the subdivision plans must be approved by the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors.