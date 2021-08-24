Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday arrives this weekend

Mississippi’s second amendment sales tax holiday takes place from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29.

According to the Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend holiday as passed in the 2014 Legislative Session, the 7% state sales tax is not collected on the sale of firearms, ammunition or certain hunting supplies during this time.

The term hunting supplies applies to archery equipment, firearm and archery cases, firearm and archery accessories, hearing protection, holsters, belts and slings when used for hunting. The sale of general hunting supplies are not exempt.

Hunting supplies does not include animals used during hunting.

The tax holiday does not apply to sales of any other items not defined as firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies.

Sales of eligible items that were placed or ordered by mail, telephone, or the internet are not subject to sales tax if the purchaser orders and pays for the items during the holiday and the items are accepted by the seller for immediate shipment. Eligibility will be lost if the purchaser requests or causes delayed shipment of the item.

For more information on the Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend, visit www.dor.ms.gov.