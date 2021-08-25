Oxford School District sees increase in enrollment numbers

Despite all the turmoil the COVID-19 pandemic is creating with the public school systems and parents opting to keep their children at home instead in classrooms, the Oxford School District saw a boost in enrollment.

The district reported an enrollment increase of 4.5 percent for the 2021-22 school year. The numbers were shared during Monday’s OSD Board of Trustees meeting.

According to Dr. SuzAnne Liddell, Chief of Accountability and Accreditation at OSD, there are 4,726 students enrolled at OSD schools this year. That number is up by more than 200 students from the 4,522 who were enrolled for the 2020-21 school year.

“It’s encouraging to see our enrollment numbers up during a time of uncertainty with in-person learning and the threat of virtual learning hanging in the balance,” said OSD Superintendent Bradley Roberson. “We live in a highly desirable city and we provide an exemplary public school education. Parents have options for the education of their children, and we appreciate the trust that parents place in the Oxford School District.”

During the first two weeks of August, OSD enrolled over 1,210 students and nearly 100 students were denied enrollment due to not meeting residency requirements.

The district receives an annual report of enrollment projections provided by Slaughter & Associates that is based on yearly birth rates.

“If we continue to have similar growth over the next five years, the district will be nearing 6,000 students,” Liddell told the Board.