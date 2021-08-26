2 + 2 Scholarship Golf Tourney set for Sept. 16

Spots are filling up quickly for the 15th Annual BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Power Association 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament benefitting students at Northwest Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi at the DeSoto Center in Southaven.

The tournament will take place on Thursday, September 16, at the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch. The entry fee is $100 per person or $400 per team, and includes greens and cart fees, goodie bags, beverages, breakfast for the morning flight, and lunch for all participants.

Participants may choose to start at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m., depending on space.

Money raised through the tournament will fund the 2+2 Scholarship Initiative for scholarships to both schools. The tournament offers first, second and third place prizes, a putting contest, closest-to-the-pin and longest drive contests, and complimentary range balls prior to tee off.

With limited team space still remaining in the tournament, the event is also in need of sponsors.

Gold Sponsors can support the event at a cost of $1,500. These sponsors will receive one complimentary team, including red tees and mulligans as well as a hole sponsor sign on the course and a sign recognizing sponsorship at the putting contest, recognition on the tournament Facebook page and sponsor board, and signage on each cart’s steering wheel.

Silver Sponsors can support this event at a cost of $1,000, with those sponsors receiving one complimentary team with a hole sponsor sign on the course and recognition on the tournament Facebook page and sponsor board.

Bronze Sponsors can show their support at a cost of $650, and will receive one complimentary team with recognition as a Hole Sponsor and recognition on the tournament Facebook page.

Hole Sponsors can show their support at a cost of $250, and will receive one sign on the course. All sponsors will also be recognized on the tournament’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact Leeann Elrod, Institutional Advancement specialist, at (662) 560-1112 or email lelrod@northwestms.edu or Kacy Dixon, coordinator of Student Services for the University of Mississippi – DeSoto, at (662) 915-8205 or email kdixon@olemiss.edu.

For more information about Northwest, including programs and events, visit northwestms.edu.