[Update] Fire doused at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

The west side of the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium caught fire inside Gate 32 at the University of Mississippi in the afternoon.

According to the university’s Strategic Communications Director Lisa Stone, a University Police Department officer that was on routine patrol observed an alight electrical transformer and reported it.

The Oxford Fire Department responded and, once the transformer was shut off, the fire was quickly extinguished.

Although no injuries were reported, there is some damage to the exterior of the stadium. There does not appear to be any structural damage, said Stone.

Engineers will inspect the site to ensure that no further damage was sustained.

The University Police Department, Oxford Fire Department and University of Mississippi Marketing & Communications have made no comments on the cause of the fire.