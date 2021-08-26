[Update] Fire doused at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Published 5:05 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

By Maya Martin

The west side of the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium caught fire inside Gate 32 at the University of Mississippi in the afternoon.

According to the university’s Strategic Communications Director Lisa Stone, a University Police Department officer that was on routine patrol observed an alight electrical transformer and reported it.

The Oxford Fire Department responded and, once the transformer was shut off, the fire was quickly extinguished.

Although no injuries were reported, there is some damage to the exterior of the stadium. There does not appear to be any structural damage, said Stone.

Engineers will inspect the site to ensure that no further damage was sustained.

The University Police Department, Oxford Fire Department and University of Mississippi Marketing & Communications have made no comments on the cause of the fire.

 

More News

[Update] Fire doused at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Boys & Girls Club raises over $271k, Balach wins Judge’s Choice

Lane Kiffin: “It doesn’t make sense” for coaches to not get vaccinated

2 + 2 Scholarship Golf Tourney set for Sept. 16

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...