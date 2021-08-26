Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 1

Welcome to the Oxford Eagle Sports Break sponsored by Endurance Physical Therapy.

This is a new addition to our high school football sports coverage this season where we will sit down with the head coaches of Oxford, Lafayette and Water Valley to discuss their upcoming game.

In our first episode, Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe and Lafayette head coach Michael Fair sit down to talk about the season starting and their key matchups against 6A opponents Brandon and Tupelo, respectively.

The full episode can be viewed below: