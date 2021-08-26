Oxford Police Department Crime Report for August 26

Published 1:09 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

By Staff Report

18 Tickets

6 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 DUI 1st, Careless driving, Switched tag, No Driver’s License

1 DUI 1st, Speeding

1 DUI 1st, Wrong way on a One Way

1 Possession of a Schedule 2 drug

Report(s):

3 Alarms

2 Ambulance assists

1 Auto-burglary

1 Code enforcement

2 Disturbing the peace

1 Lost property

1 Malicious mischief

1 Other agency assist

2 Petit larceny

2 Phone harrassment

1 Property damage

1 Shoplifting

3 Vehicle searches

2 Welfare concern

