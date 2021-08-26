Oxford Police Department Crime Report for August 26
Published 1:09 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021
18 Tickets
6 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 DUI 1st, Careless driving, Switched tag, No Driver’s License
1 DUI 1st, Speeding
1 DUI 1st, Wrong way on a One Way
1 Possession of a Schedule 2 drug
Report(s):
3 Alarms
2 Ambulance assists
1 Auto-burglary
1 Code enforcement
2 Disturbing the peace
1 Lost property
1 Malicious mischief
1 Other agency assist
2 Petit larceny
2 Phone harrassment
1 Property damage
1 Shoplifting
3 Vehicle searches
2 Welfare concern