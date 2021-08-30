Oxford Police Department Crime Report for August 30
Published 3:04 pm Monday, August 30, 2021
64 Tickets
24 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Domestic violence – simple assault, Failure to comply
1 DUI 1st
1 DUI 1st, Suspended driver’s license, Possession of a schedule I drug
1 DUI 1st, Driving wrong way on One Way
1 DUI 2nd, Driving wrong way on One Way, Suspended driver’s license
1 Fake ID, Speeding
1 Minor in possession of alcohol
1 Possession of paraphernalia, no seatbelt
1 Possession of paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug
6 Public drunk
Report(s):
7 Ambulance assists
3 Animal complaints
1 Civil matter
5 Disturbing the peace
3 Domestic disturbances
1 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 False pretense
1 Improper parking
7 Lost property
3 Malicious mischief
4 Noise violations
1 Property damage
1 Residential burglary
8 Suspicious activities
3 Suspicious persons
1 Trespassing
15 Vehicle searches
5 Welfare concerns