Oxford Police Department Crime Report for August 30

64 Tickets

24 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Domestic violence – simple assault, Failure to comply

1 DUI 1st

1 DUI 1st, Suspended driver’s license, Possession of a schedule I drug

1 DUI 1st, Driving wrong way on One Way

1 DUI 2nd, Driving wrong way on One Way, Suspended driver’s license

1 Fake ID, Speeding

1 Minor in possession of alcohol

1 Possession of paraphernalia, no seatbelt

1 Possession of paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug

6 Public drunk

Report(s):

7 Ambulance assists

3 Animal complaints

1 Civil matter

5 Disturbing the peace

3 Domestic disturbances

1 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 False pretense

1 Improper parking

7 Lost property

3 Malicious mischief

4 Noise violations

1 Property damage

1 Residential burglary

8 Suspicious activities

3 Suspicious persons

1 Trespassing

15 Vehicle searches

5 Welfare concerns