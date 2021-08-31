Lafayette County School District experiences power outage, delays school

Lafayette County School District will operate on a 2-hour delay due to power outages on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Mississippi avoided the worst of Tropical Storm Ida after the hurricane landed on the coast of Louisiana. The hurricane caused destruction and left the entirety of New Orleans without power. Yesterday, over 100,000 Mississippians were left without power.

As of this morning, over 40,000 Mississippians are still without power. There have been reports of power outages on Highway 30 and the LCSD was affected as well.

Ida downgraded to a tropical depression as of 4 p.m. on Monday.