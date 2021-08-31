Lafayette County School District experiences power outage, delays school

Published 8:53 am Tuesday, August 31, 2021

By Maya Martin

Lafayette County School District will operate on a 2-hour delay due to power outages on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Mississippi avoided the worst of Tropical Storm Ida after the hurricane landed on the coast of Louisiana. The hurricane caused destruction and left the entirety of New Orleans without power. Yesterday, over 100,000 Mississippians were left without power.

As of this morning, over 40,000 Mississippians are still without power. There have been reports of power outages on Highway 30 and the LCSD was affected as well.

Ida downgraded to a tropical depression as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

More News

Oxford ranked No. 2 overall in first Associated Press poll of season

Plumlee accepting of new role while quarterback is where his “heart is going to be”

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for August 31

MDOT sets detour at Highway 7-9 intersection roundabout project

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...