MDOT sets detour at Highway 7-9 intersection roundabout project

The Mississippi Department of Transportation began diverting traffic this week at the intersection of Highway 7 and 9 and will run through the end of October.

On Monday at 7 a.m., traffic began being detoured to a newly constructed detour road to the south of the project. The detour is expected to remain in place until Oct. 28 at 9 a.m., according to MDOT.

The detour is due to the new roundabout being stalled at the intersection of Highway 7 and 9, a project that has been in development since 2019. The new roundabout is to help ease traffic issues at an intersection that is at the bottom of a hill where Highway 7 splits towards Water Valley and turns into Highway 9 heading south towards Bruce.

Detour signs are placed at the detour and MDOT is advising drivers to slow down and be on alert for roadside crews as they approach the construction area.