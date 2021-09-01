City of Oxford to resume curbside recycling pick-up in October

After suspending the service last year as part of its response to cost-cutting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Oxford is resuming its curbside recycling pick-up next month.

Mayor Robin Tannehill made the announcement on Wednesday on her social media pages.

The service was halted in 2020 when the city made budget cuts in anticipation of lost revenues due to business shutdowns, reduced capacities and quarantines. The city’s budget depends on 30 percent of its revenues being generated by sales tax.

Despite suspending the service, Oxford residents still recycled in 2020. Over 410 tons of recycled waste was taken to the city’s drop-off locations, compared to over 660 tons picked up by the curbside service in 2019.

“Honestly, we feared by suspending curbside pick-up, people would be much less likely to recycle. We were wrong,” Tannehill said in her post. “This community is committed to recycling.”

The curbside service will resume the first week of October, according to Tannehill.