Mississippi ranks second in COVID-19 death rates, last in vaccination rates

According to The New York Times’ data chart of COVID-19 cases in the United States, Mississippi ranks second among the nation in rate of COVID-19 deaths and is tied for last place with Alabama with the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated individuals.

The data chart shows Mississippi has a rate of 1.2 deaths per 100,000 persons in the state, taking second in the entire nation.

As of August 31, the Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 2,939 cases of COVID-19, 81 deaths, and 176 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state has a total of 439,661 cases and 8,490 deaths.

Lafayette County has gained 49 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths of LTC facility outbreaks.

In the state, 1,378,418 individuals have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but only 11,164,995 persons are fully vaccinated, which is 38% of the population.

Lafayette County has administered at least one dose to 27,846 persons, 52% of the population, but only 24,764, or 46%, individuals are fully vaccinated.

Additionally, the city of Oxford reports Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi has 50 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID and 12 patients in the intensive care unit.