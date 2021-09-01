MississippiCare oversees pop-up vaccination site, offers quality care to Oxford

MississippiCare of Oxford is overseeing a pop-up vaccination site at Larson’s CashSaver from from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, September 3.

As of Wednesday, MississippiCare has stated they will only administer the Moderna vaccine and only initial and second doses; no booster shots will be given at this time.

MississippiCare of Oxford and Pontotoc’s physician Dr. Terri Teague said Tuesday’s pop-up vaccination site at the Old Armory Pavilion was a great example of the community, specifically healthcare professionals, working together to fight against COVID.

“Ole Miss had a lot of students they needed to test and they were full.” she said. “So, some of the other clinics in Oxford were trying to help out and we ended up seeing some of those patients yesterday. Of course, it was overwhelming but it was nice to see us come together as community and do what needed to be done.”

The most recent wave of COVID-19 cases has put a strain on the Mississippi healthcare system and healthcare providers across the state are feeling the fatigue.

Teague is hoping the peak number of cases and hospitalizations have been reached or will come to a head soon, so the healthcare system can recover from the immense pressure it has been under.

“We are seeing a lot increased volume [of COVID patients] in addition to taking care of our regular patients with chronic illnesses,” said Teague. “We probably have 10 to 15 walk-ins per day in each clinic.”

Teague was concerned about children returning to school for the fall. She stated Mississippi Care has seen children come to get tested, but thankfully all of them had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

For the week of August 22, Lafayette County School District reported about 4 staff members are COVID positive, 55 students are COVID positive, 616 students and 11 teachers are quarantined.

During the same week, Oxford School District reported at least 2 teachers were infected with COVID-19, approximately 40 student COVID-19 cases, 260 students and an estimated 20 staff members are quarantined.

Echoing many other healthcare officials and physicians, Teague advises the public to wear masks and get vaccinated, but she also addresses the concerns that may stop some individuals from seeking a vaccine. The solution to their concerns is to ask a professional.

“I think the most important thing people can do is ask their physician if there’s any confusion,” said Teague. “Please talk to your family physician or any other physician, like have a conversation with your neighbor if she is a nurse practitioner. I think most healthcare professionals would be willing to clarify misinformation.”

MississippiCare is a federally qualified health center meaning community-based health care providers receive funds from the HRSA Health Center Program to provide primary care services in underserved areas.

MississippiCare accepts all forms or insurance and care for patients with no insurance.

“We just want to help people through the pandemic,” said Teague. “We’d love the chance to help and offer all our services to the community.”

MississippiCare is a non-profit organization with locations in Oxford and Pontotoc. A list of services they offer include general, family care; behavioral health medicine; chronic care; prenatal and geriatrics to name a few.

For more information on MississippiCare, the pop-up vaccination site or the services they offer, visit www.arcare.net or call 662-234-6553.