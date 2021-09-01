Ole Miss launches new fan store in time for football season

For Ole Miss fans looking for that one perfect shirt to wear to the Grove because they forgot to pack it are now in luck.

The Ole Miss athletic department launched its new fan store, Ole Miss Authentics, on Wednesday just in time for the upcoming football season. The store is located in Highland Court at 1801 Jackson Avenue West.

In partnership with Dyehard Fan Supply, Ole Miss Authentics provides a renewed shopping experience with the Rebels’ new official team store, offering fans gameday essentials in addition to high-end e-commerce, in-venue and store merchandising.

In addition, for the first time, fans will have the opportunity to shop for premier merchandise in The Grove, as Ole Miss Authentics is opening a gameday location near the path of the Walk of Champions.

“We are excited to introduce Ole Miss Authentics to outfit the most passionate fans in college sports,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “Our staff has worked hand-in-hand with the dedicated and experienced team at Dyehard Fan Supply to create a unique shopping opportunity, whether online, in-store, in-venue or in the new location in The Grove. As their inventory continues to grow, I look forward to Rebel Nation receiving exceptional customer service and best-in-class products, while their purchases directly support our student-athletes and programs.”

Showcasing the latest Nike apparel, Ole Miss Authentics will suit up fans in the same gear worn by Rebel coaches and players, including specialty practice items that are only available through the store’s relationship with the athletics department.

In addition, Ole Miss Authentics is delivering to fans a fashion-forward and service-oriented approach to Rebel merchandise, partnering with quality brands like Johnnie-O, Southern Tide, ’47, Cutter & Buck and more to outfit men and women of all ages. The store is also offering a special Ole Miss Authentics series that features stylish, retro-themed clothing, and later this fall, an exclusive new collection with Horn Legend will be introduced, in addition to online sales of Rebel apparel by Peter Millar.

“Dyehard Fan Supply is thrilled to partner with Ole Miss Athletics in transforming their merchandising programs,” said Scott Killian, CEO of Dyehard Fan Supply. “While showcasing new and fresh product on a more regular basis, including Nike, both online and in-venue, we are excited to debut an exclusive Ole Miss Authentics apparel line and introduce popular brands that have never been available before at Rebel games.”

Online shopping is available at olemissauthentics.com.