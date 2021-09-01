Over 800 students Lafayette County and Oxford Schools quarantined

Over 800 students in Lafayette County and Oxford Schools have been quarantined during the week of August 22 due to COVID-19.

For the week of August 22, Lafayette County School District reported about 4 staff members are COVID positive, 55 students are COVID positive, 616 students and 11 teachers are quarantined.

During the same week, Oxford School District reported at least 2 teachers were infected with COVID-19, approximately 40 student COVID-19 cases, 260 students and an estimated 20 staff members are quarantined.

Oxford Schools mandated masks for the first three weeks of the school year. The Oxford Board of Alderman issued a city-wide mask mandate, requiring masks to be worn in indoor settings.

Initially, Lafayette County only recommended masks, but soon issued a mandate requiring masks on buses when cases increased in the district.

Now, Lafayette County has placed all schools in it’s district under Code Red: High Level Transmission which means masks will be worn in indoor settings.