Three local businesses cited for selling alcohol to a minor

On August 26, the Oxford Police Department conducted a minor alcohol buy resulting in three citations for sale of beer to the minor.

Undercover alcohol buys were conducted at the Alligator Lounge, the Marathon on South Lamar and Rockette’s Chevron. All three were issued a post arrest citation for the formal charge of Sale of Light Wine or Beer to Minor.

Checks were also conducted at the Brittany Store, Joysticks, the Texaco on University Avenue and the Chevron on West Oxford Loop. Each of these businesses ID’d the minor and refused sale.