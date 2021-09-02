Lafayette looking to bounce back at Horn Lake

The Commodores hosted Tupelo in both teams season opener last week and neither team expected what the final outcome of the game wound up being.

Tupelo left William L. Buford Stadium with the 5-3 win in what was a game where both offenses struggled for four quarters. The game film provided head coach Micheal Fair positives to pull from his defense, but also provided plenty of examples for room to improve ahead of Friday.

“(We had) plenty to talk about,” Fair said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a score 5-3 in a ballgame like that. We’ve been getting a lot of baseball references. I thought our kids played really hard. We struggled at times offensively, but give Tupelo a lot of credit for that. We had some opportunities early and we didn’t capitalize and it turned into a defensive slugfest like we thought it might.”

Turning the page, Lafayette (0-1) looks ahead to this week’s opponent at Horn Lake in their first road game of the season. The Eagles dropped their opener in a 14-8 loss to Grenada, providing one team the opportunity to earn their first win of the year on Friday.

Offense is something Horn Lake (0-1) has struggled with the last two weeks. In their jamboree game at Oxford, the Eagles were held to six points by the Chargers defense.

Despite the slow start on offense for both teams last week, Fair understands his team is playing a Class 6A team for a second straight week.

“They still got (Division I) talent scattered through the roster and a lot of team speed,” Fair said of Horn Lake. “Another 6A school this week and another challenge. A whole new set of challenges. These guys are really big and strong, defensively. … I feel like our guys will be ready.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Horn Lake High School.