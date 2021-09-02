Win a chance at $100 with MississippiCare

Published 12:12 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

By Maya Martin

(Photo: MississippiCare)

MississippiCare of Oxford and Pontotoc are holding a drawing over from August to November for a $100 Visa gift card.

The drawing is courtesy of a grant issued by Delta Health Alliance to help Mississippi residents get vaccinated, according to a representative of MississippiCare.

Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination at either of the MississippiCare locations can enter their name into drawing for the chance to win a gift card.

Winners will be drawn at the end of each month. MississippiCare drew the winners for August on the last day of that month. Winners do not have to be present at the drawing to win.

For more information on MississippiCare or the drawing, visit www.arcare.net or call 662-234-6553.

