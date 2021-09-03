Sheriff’s Department makes multiple arrests on manslaughter charges

Published 3:20 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

By Jake Thompson

Cecily Chase Caldwell, left, and Justin Gregory Elkins, right, were arrested and charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence, according to the Lafayette County Sherrif’s Department. No further details were released. (Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office)

A man and a woman are facing manslaughter charges after being arrested by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

On Sept. 1, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Cecily Chase Caldwell, 27, and Justin Gregory Elkins, 33, on the charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence. Both are from Oxford.

Caldwell and Elkins are currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond each, which was issued by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Due to the ongoing investigation no further information was released by the sheriff’s department. This is a developing story.

More News

Sheriff’s Department makes multiple arrests on manslaughter charges

Matt Corral “expecting the unexpected” from Louisville in opener

Oxford Police searching for suspect in stabbing incident

Oxford Police Department Crime Report for September 3

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...