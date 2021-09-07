Former mayoral candidate charged with Grand Larceny

On September 3rd, 2021, at approximately 7:30 PM, officers were dispatched to Marquis Chevron on South Lamar Blvd. and the Marathon Gas Station on South Lamar Blvd. for a reported theft of money.

Officers learned that a current employee at both locations, who was off duty at the time, entered the businesses and took roughly $2,800 from the two locations. The suspect was identified as Brandon Pettis, 19, of Oxford.

Investigators were called to the scene and a search warrant was obtained which ultimately led to the discovery of the missing money. Pettis was subsequently arrested for Grand Larceny.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Pettis a $15,000 bond. This is still an ongoing investigation and further information could be added at a later date.

Earlier this year, Pettis ran for mayor of Oxford opposing Mayor Robyn Tannehill.