Ole Miss Schedules Vaccine Clinics throughout Semester

The University of Mississippi has scheduled Pfizer vaccination clinics for the remainder of the fall 2021 semester. All clinics are walk-up with no appointment needed and will be held in the East Ballroom of the Paul B. Johnson Commons.

Vaccines are free and available to everyone 12 and older.

Upcoming Pfizer vaccine clinics are set for Wednesdays through the end of September and Tuesdays in October and November. The dates and times are:

Sept. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 5, 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 12, 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 19, 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 26, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 2, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 9, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 30, 1-3 p.m.

Vaccines are administered by School of Pharmacy student volunteers under the supervision of a clinical pharmacist. Second doses will be scheduled while getting the first dose.

Additionally, anyone in the community who is eligible for a vaccine can go to the Health Center Pharmacy in University Health Services on the Oxford campus and receive a vaccine any weekday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., with no appointment necessary. Different types of COVID-19 vaccines will be offered throughout the semester.

For more information, call the Health Center Pharmacy at 662-915-5279.

More information about pre-vaccination paperwork, off-campus vaccination sites and other vaccination questions is on the university’s vaccination webpage, https://coronavirus.olemiss. edu/vaccination/. For questions, email c19@olemiss.edu.