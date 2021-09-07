Oxford Police Department’s Crime Report for September 5

Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

By Staff Report

40 Tickets

23 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Careless driving, expired driver’s license

1 Disturbing the peace

2 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 DUI 1st

1 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, disorderly conduct, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, fake ID

1 DUI 1st, fake ID, wrong way on a one way

1 DUI 1st, improper passing, littering, no insurance

1 DUI 1st, no headlights, no insurance

1 DUI 1st, no taillights

1 DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, careless driving

1 Fake ID

2 Minor in possession of alcohol

1 Minor in possession of alcohol, fake ID

1 No driver’s license, noise violation – vehicle

1 Noise violation

1 Possession of marijuana in a Motor Vehicle, careless driving

1 Public drunk

1 Public drunk, failure to comply. simple assault

1 Warrant served

1 Warrant served, excessive speed

Report(s):

4 Alarms

7 Ambulance assists

1 Animal complaint

1 Careless driving

3 Civil matters

1 Code enforcement

5 Disturbing the peace

5 Domestic distrubances

1 Embezzlement

1 Fire department assist

1 Grand larceny

1 Lost property

3 Malicious mischief

2 Noise violations

1 Other agency assist

3 Petit larceny

1 Phone harrassment

1 Public drunk

3 Shoplifting

2 Simple assaults

16 Suspicious activities

1 Suspicious person

2 Suspicious vehicles

1 Trespassing

9 Vehicle searches

5 Welfare concerns

