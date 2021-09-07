Oxford Police Department’s Crime Report for September 5
Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021
40 Tickets
23 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Careless driving, expired driver’s license
1 Disturbing the peace
2 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 DUI 1st
1 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, disorderly conduct, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, fake ID
1 DUI 1st, fake ID, wrong way on a one way
1 DUI 1st, improper passing, littering, no insurance
1 DUI 1st, no headlights, no insurance
1 DUI 1st, no taillights
1 DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, careless driving
1 Fake ID
2 Minor in possession of alcohol
1 Minor in possession of alcohol, fake ID
1 No driver’s license, noise violation – vehicle
1 Noise violation
1 Possession of marijuana in a Motor Vehicle, careless driving
1 Public drunk
1 Public drunk, failure to comply. simple assault
1 Warrant served
1 Warrant served, excessive speed
Report(s):
4 Alarms
7 Ambulance assists
1 Animal complaint
1 Careless driving
3 Civil matters
1 Code enforcement
5 Disturbing the peace
5 Domestic distrubances
1 Embezzlement
1 Fire department assist
1 Grand larceny
1 Lost property
3 Malicious mischief
2 Noise violations
1 Other agency assist
3 Petit larceny
1 Phone harrassment
1 Public drunk
3 Shoplifting
2 Simple assaults
16 Suspicious activities
1 Suspicious person
2 Suspicious vehicles
1 Trespassing
9 Vehicle searches
5 Welfare concerns