Event, magazine honor top 20 under 40 professionals

Twenty young professionals will be honored on Sept. 21 at the 20 Under 40 Reception at the Powerhouse sponsored by Oxford Magazine, The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals and The Oxford Eagle.

Nominations and voting for the top 20 Under 40 was in late July, with more than 2,500 votes cast for young professional leaders in the community.

The reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with an awards ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. Light bites will be served. Tickets must be reserved in advance at https://oxfordarts.com/shop/product/3452-20u40. Event sponsors also include Bank of Oxford, Hickman Fondren Law Firm and Roostas.

“We’re so excited to be launching our 20 Under 40 recognition program,” said Rebecca Alexander, publisher of Oxford Magazine and The Oxford Eagle.

“We are pleased to shine a spotlight on some of the many talented, innovative young professionals in our community and celebrate their contribution to the community.

“We have young leaders throughout all aspects of our community: business, education, volunteer programs, faith communities, government service and more,” Alexander said. “The Chamber’s Young Professionals Organization provides a networking and development opportunity for many of these individuals. These professionals are highlighted in the Oxford Magazine, September/October edition.”