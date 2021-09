Kenneth Darnel Jamieson, 78, passed away in Batesville, MS, on Saturday, September 4, 2021. A visitation will be held Friday, September 17, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

Both the visitation and memorial service will be held at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. Rev. Eddie Rester will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.