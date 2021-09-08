Kenneth Michael Evans, 63, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS.

A visitation was held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A funeral service was held immediately following at 3:00 p.m.

All services will be held at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford (601 Commerce Parkway, Oxford, MS 38655). A graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories of Oxford (295 Highway 7 N, Oxford, MS 38655) following funeral service. Bro. Bobby Jones will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.