Published 2:44 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

By Staff Report

Kenneth Michael Evans, 63, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. 

A visitation was held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.  A funeral service was held immediately following at 3:00 p.m. 

All services will be held at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford (601 Commerce Parkway, Oxford, MS 38655).  A graveside service will be held at Garden of Memories of Oxford (295 Highway 7 N, Oxford, MS 38655) following funeral service.  Bro. Bobby Jones will officiate.  Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Michael Evans

