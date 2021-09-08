Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved budget, will increase taxes for 2022

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget on Tuesday afternoon and raised taxes after four consecutive years unchanging milage rates.

The supervisors voted on the local tax which counts for 60.24% of the source of revenue for Lafayette County. Fines, licenses and other make up 19.75% of the revenue, the states makes up 10.86%, the charges for services 9.02% and federal makes up the remaining 0.12%.

During the meeting, the supervisors approved the county’s new milage rate of 37.98, an increase from the county’ s former milage rate of 36.98 by one.

“It’s a small milage increase, but things are getting hard for our fire protection, police, sheriff’s department and jail,” said Mike Roberts. “Some things need to be done.”

The county increased the 2022 milage rate by 70.37 for Lafayette County Schools and by 2.47 for Northwest Community College. The total budgeted revenue for 2022 is $36,168,784 with the Ad Valorem tax making up 60% of the revenue. The budgeted revenue for county schools is $11,412,439 and $1,849,678 for Northwest.

Public safety will receive 36% of the distributed tax dollars. The money will be used to hire on 9 full-time firefighters, a new truck for the fire department, expanding the Sheriff’s office and renovating the detention center. Public works will get 28%, 19% for General Government, 5% each for Courts and Debt Service, 4% for Heath & Other and 3% for Capital Projects.

Additionally, the board approved a $1oo per month cost of living rate increase for all full-time employees.

Capital projects are a focus for the county and it will move forward by building new facilities on County Road 406 and beginning construction on the final phase of the West Oxford Loop and Sisk Avenue extension.

“There is a lot of time put in by all departments,” said Mike Roberts, president of the Board of Supervisors. “This board has learned a lot and, despite what it may look like from the outside, it’s a pretty conservative approach to the way this county is growing. I’m proud to serve this board.”