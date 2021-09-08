NMPHC wants to help you beat COVID with mobile vaccine clinic

North Mississippi Primary Health Care are offering the Pfizer COVID vaccine for free at their mobile unit on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the front parking lot of Oxford High School.

This service is provided to the community and open to the public.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. The second dose will be administered on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Children 12 years and older are qualified to take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and they cannot receive vaccines without parental consent. The form is linked here.

Photo identification is required and no appointments are necessary.