Oxford hits the road while Lafayette, Water Valley stay home in Week 3

The MHSAA high school football regular season is already a fourth of the way through with week three taking place this weekend, bringing an interesting matchup out of state for Oxford.

The Chargers travel to Shreveport, La. to participate in the Battle on the Border against Ruston on Saturday. The game is unique as neither team is the other team’s original opponent. Oxford (2-0) was set to play John Curtis Christian while Ruston (1-1) was set to play Archbishop Rummel out of New Orleans. Both teams were unable to participate due to damage sustained by Hurricane Ida last week.

For Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe, playing at the Independence Bowl is a family affair where his father, David, has an undefeated record of 4-0. David took Ole Miss to the Independence Bowl three times, including his first game as the Rebels head coach, and took Duke there in 2018.

“Some great memories there. Some great people there,” Cutcliffe said. “We’re excited about it. It’s going to be a really cool atmosphere, I think. … It’ll definitely be a unique experience playing on Saturday and such a long trip and all those things, but we’re really excited about it.

The Chargers are coming off a 15-day break between games after losing their week two matchup at South Panola last week after the Tigers had to quaraintine for the first two weeks of the season.

LAFAYETTE

The Commodores bounced back from their season-opening loss to Tupelo with a dominant win at Horn Lake in week two. Now, Lafayette (1-1) returns to William L. Buford Stadium for a two-game homestand, starting on Friday their third 6A opponent in a row in Southaven.

In their 38-7 win over the Eagles, the Commodores found their ground game with five rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Will Dabney scored on the Commodores’ first play on offense with a 38-yard run and never looked back. Running back Jay Reed accounted for three of the touchdowns while Dee Gipson scored the fifth.

The Chargers (1-1) are coming off a 10-6 loss to Columbus last week after opening their season with a 30-0 win over Valley View out of Jonesboro, Ark.

WATER VALLEY

The Blue Devils had a week three opponent, then they did not anymore and then they did again.

After losing Bruce for their Homecoming game this week after the Trojans went into quarantine, Water Valley (1-1) without an opponent but Northpoint Christian out of Southaven filled that opening.

Coming off a 42-17 loss to Senatobia in their home opener last week, the Blue Devils are looking to get back on track in a new and unknown opponent in the Trojans of Northpoint Christian.