Lafayette County students chosen to attend Mississippi School of Arts

Genoveva Arizaga of Paris and Carolina Cassisa of Oxford have the opportunity to complete their junior and senior years of high school at the Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) in Brookhaven.

The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) is an eleventh and twelfth grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located in Brookhaven.

Students not only meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, they receive special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, literary arts, filmmaking/media arts and theatre.

Students interested in MSA apply by February 1st of their sophomore year. In addition to MSA students consistently winning awards for their work on the state, regional and national levels, the school holds the #2 highest ACT average in the state.

MSA is a great school for those students who want to explore the arts in an extraordinary way. We also fill a special need for students with demonstrated talent that need a collegiate level learning experience in the arts that is not widely available across our state.

For additional information, call 601-823-1300 or visit our website at www.msabrookhaven.org

New MSA Junior, Genoveva Arizaga, was accepted into the visual arts program and Carolina Cassisa was accepted into the dance program.