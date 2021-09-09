Lafayette hosts Souhaven to kickoff homestand

The Commodores bounced back from their season-opening loss to Tupelo with a dominant win at Horn Lake in week two. Now, Lafayette (1-1) returns to William L. Buford Stadium for a two-game homestand, starting on Friday their third 6A opponent in a row in Southaven.

In their 38-7 win over the Eagles, the Commodores found their ground game with five rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Will Dabney scored on the Commodores’ first play on offense with a 38-yard run and never looked back. Running back Jay Reed accounted for three of the touchdowns while Dee Gipson scored the fifth.

“I think our guys settled down and our quarterback position really settled down and had a really good game for us and our defense continued to play real well for us,” said Lafayette head coach Michael Fair.

Looking forward, the Commodores prepare for a tough two-week stretch at home that begins with Southaven (1-1). The Chargers are coming off a 10-6 loss to Columbus last week after opening their season with a 30-0 win over Valley View out of Jonesboro, Ark.

Coming off a 2020 season where Lafayette played eight of their regular season games on the road, playing three games at home in the first four weeks is a welcomed site to the Commodores.

“It’s great for our kids, but it’s also great for our community,” Fair said. “Now, they don’t get on the interstate and travel to watch the ‘Dores play. They can just come here. We’ve got a great home atmosphere and anybody looking for something to do on Friday night, come out and watch us.”

Lafayette and Southaven are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. The game will air on 105.5 FM.