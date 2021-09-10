Pinelake Church holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Oxford campus

Pinelake Church, along with Innovative Construction Management (ICM), held a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the start of construction of Pinelake Oxford. With five campus locations across the state, Pinelake is moving forward to build a permanent 58,000 square-foot campus in Oxford after purchasing 12 acres off the Pat Patterson Parkway, across from mTrade Park.

“Having a permanent space to gather for worship, the teaching of God’s Word, building up our faith, and being sent out to impact the community is what we believe will position Pinelake Oxford to make the greatest Kingdom impact,” said Jody Schmelzer, Oxford Campus Pastor.

Pinelake Oxford launched its first service on Easter Sunday of 2015 at the Oxford Conference Center, with 300 people attending that day. Since then, Pinelake Oxford has seen exponential growth, with nearly 1,000 people in attendance each Sunday.

“We have been incredibly blessed by the community of Oxford and how they have answered the call to be the church,” said Chip Henderson, Pinelake Church’s Senior Pastor, “We’re excited to see how God will use this new home to continue to grow His church and further our ability to share the love of Jesus here in Oxford.”

The project is expected to be complete by fall 2022 and will include a 900-seat worship center. The campus will include education spaces for children, students, and adults along with flex space and smaller, more focused worship areas. The 12-acre project site will also incorporate outdoor space designed for ministry and community gatherings.

“ICM is thankful to be a part of the Pinelake team. Having worked with the Pinelake staff for the past ten months planning, scheduling, and developing the project plans, we are thrilled to begin construction on such a wonderful project. We are excited to see how the Lord is going to use this building to reach the Oxford community,” said Casey Rogers, President of Innovative Construction Management (ICM).