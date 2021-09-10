Mr. Timmothy Buren Mize, 60, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS in Oxford. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in New El Bethel Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Stewart officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning 10:00 A.M. at New El Bethel Baptist Church.

Born on January 16, 1961, in Oxford, MS to the late Jimmy and Hellene Dalton Mize, Mr. Mize’s career as a mechanical engineer spanned many years with Winchester, Viking and Helena.

He was an avid outdoorsman, a member of the NRA and Buck Masters and cherished every minute that he was able to spend with his friends at Three Cedars Hunting Club. He attended Delta Academy and was a graduate of Mississippi Delta Community College.

Mr. Mize is survived by his daughters, Meggan Mize Carter and her husband, Richard of Clarksdale, MS and Hillary Mize Clark and her husband, Randall of Carrollton, MS; his brothers, Terry Mize of Clarksdale, MS and Tommy Mize and his wife, Elena of Lewisburg, MS; two grandchildren, Savannah Oakes and Hadley Clark and three nieces, Dr. Kaitlyn Mize-Burnett, Claire Mize, and Cameron Mize.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Mize’s memory may be made to MS Fish and Wildlife Foundation, P.O. Box 10, Stoneville, MS 38776.