Gov. Reeves extends COVID-19 state of emergency by 30 more days

Governor Tate Reeves extended the Mississippi COVID-19 state of emergency for another 30 days to upkeep the relief response and efforts for COVID-19 patients and state hospitals.

The emergency order allows the state to contract additional workers to staff hospitals, transfer patients to available beds across the state and call on the aid of the Mississippi National Guard. Additionally, the order allows local school boards and state agencies to issue paid leave to staff in pandemic related issues.

Reeves extended the order in August and planned to end it that same month but the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations required an extension.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,763 more cases of COVID-19, 71 deaths, and 131 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities from September 10 to September 12. The state has a total of 464,075 cases and 8,976 deaths and 1,223,093 persons have been fully vaccinated.

Lafayette County has 55 new cases and one death. There have been no reports of LTC facility outbreaks or LTC facility deaths. The county total is 7,905 cases, 135 deaths and 192 LTC facility outbreaks.

Reeves encourages Mississippians to get vaccinated, but will not issue a mask or vaccine mandate. Mississippi has the least fully vaccinated population in the United States at 40%. Only 48% of state individuals have received at least one dose.

On Thursday, Democratic President Joe Biden ordered companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines for their employees. Those who cite religious or health reasons will have to undergo weekly COVID tests.

The announcement was met with backlash from numerous state officials. Reeves said the mandate is an act of tyranny and announced plans to file a lawsuit against Biden in an effort to block the mandate.