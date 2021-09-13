Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for September 13

Published 10:46 am Monday, September 13, 2021

By Staff Report

Arrest(s):

1 Domestic violence, disturbing the peace

1 Commercial burglary – warrant

1 Child abuse – warrant

1 Public drunk

Report(s):

1 Accident

4 Alarms

5 Animal complaints

1 Auto burglary

2 Civil matters

7 Disturbances

2 Information

1 Juvenile complaint

1 Malicious mischief

2 Reckless driving

1 Road obstruction

12 Service calls

2 Suspicious activities

1 Suspicious person

4 Suspicious vehicles

3 Transports

1 Welfare concern

