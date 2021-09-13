Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for September 13
Published 10:46 am Monday, September 13, 2021
Arrest(s):
1 Domestic violence, disturbing the peace
1 Commercial burglary – warrant
1 Child abuse – warrant
1 Public drunk
Report(s):
1 Accident
4 Alarms
5 Animal complaints
1 Auto burglary
2 Civil matters
7 Disturbances
2 Information
1 Juvenile complaint
1 Malicious mischief
2 Reckless driving
1 Road obstruction
12 Service calls
2 Suspicious activities
1 Suspicious person
4 Suspicious vehicles
3 Transports
1 Welfare concern