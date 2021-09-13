Oxford man dies in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 6

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 last resulted in the death of one Oxford man.

On Thursday at approximately 4:40 p.m. the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 278 (Highway 6) in Lafayette County.

A 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Christopher D. Downey, 35 of New Albany, was traveling eastbound on Highway 6. A 2007 Ford Escape driven by Rickey D. Britt, 67, was traveling northbound on County Road 421. The vehicle driven by Britt entered into the path of Downey’s vehicle.

Britt suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by MHP.