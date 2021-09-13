Oxford Police Department’s Crime Report for September 13

50 Tickets

23 Accidents

Arrest(s):

2 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 DUI 1st, no driver’s license, no insurance, expired tag

1 DUI 1st, obstructing traffic

1 DUI 1st, ran stop sign

1 DUI 1st, reckless driving, fake ID

2 DUI 1st, speeding

1 DUI 1st, switched tag

1 Failure to yield an emergency vehicle, no insurance, speeding, no tag, careless driving, ran stop sign

4 Minor in possession of alcohol

1 Noise violation

2 Noise violation – vehicle

6 Open container

1 Possession of a schedule 1 drug, expired tag, no insurance

1 Possession of paraphernalia

7 Public drunk

1 Public drunk, open container

Report(s):

2 Alarms

5 Ambulance assists

2 Animal complaints

1 Auto-burglary

1 Careless driving

1 Civil matter

1 Credit card fraud

12 Disturbing the peace

3 Domestic disturbances

1 Embezzlement

1 Fire department assist

1 Improper parking

7 Lost property

1 Malicious mischief

1 Motor vehicle theft

1 Motorist assist

4 Noise violation

1 Other agency assist

1 Petit larceny

1 Simple assault

7 Suspicious activities

2 Suspicious persons

2 Vehicle searches

2 Welfare concerns

