Oxford Police Department’s Crime Report for September 13
Published 11:06 am Monday, September 13, 2021
50 Tickets
23 Accidents
Arrest(s):
2 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 DUI 1st, no driver’s license, no insurance, expired tag
1 DUI 1st, obstructing traffic
1 DUI 1st, ran stop sign
1 DUI 1st, reckless driving, fake ID
2 DUI 1st, speeding
1 DUI 1st, switched tag
1 Failure to yield an emergency vehicle, no insurance, speeding, no tag, careless driving, ran stop sign
4 Minor in possession of alcohol
1 Noise violation
2 Noise violation – vehicle
6 Open container
1 Possession of a schedule 1 drug, expired tag, no insurance
1 Possession of paraphernalia
7 Public drunk
1 Public drunk, open container
Report(s):
2 Alarms
5 Ambulance assists
2 Animal complaints
1 Auto-burglary
1 Careless driving
1 Civil matter
1 Credit card fraud
12 Disturbing the peace
3 Domestic disturbances
1 Embezzlement
1 Fire department assist
1 Improper parking
7 Lost property
1 Malicious mischief
1 Motor vehicle theft
1 Motorist assist
4 Noise violation
1 Other agency assist
1 Petit larceny
1 Simple assault
7 Suspicious activities
2 Suspicious persons
2 Vehicle searches
2 Welfare concerns