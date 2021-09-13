Share and listen to business ideas at Oxford Night of Genius

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation encourages the public and up and coming entrepreneurs to join them for the Oxford Night of Genius at The Powerhouse on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

“This will be our fifth year hosting Night of Genius and it seems like each one is better than the last,” said EDF Vice President Allen Kurr. “Each year, I walk away amazed by the creativity and potential of our entrepreneurial community.”

Night of Genius is presented by The Big Bad Business Series, an entrepreneurial development initiative born out of a partnership with the EDF and YAC in January 2017. At the time, both organizations were hosting similar small business workshops for local entrepreneurs and artists.

Kurr said the organizations did not want to duplicate efforts, so they decided to partner for the series.

“The goal is to cultivate a network where entrepreneurs, students and artists can find resources for any stage of the business life cycle,” he said. “Through interactive business development workshops, participants are able to connect, share ideas and learn new skills.”

Have a business idea or a hurdle you’re working through? Share your idea with a crowd of small business experts who want to see you succeed. The experts will provide constructive feed back in a brainstorming session.

Have a friend presenting an idea? Come out and cheer them on. Have experience in small business and what to share what you’ve learned? Join the crowd of experts and give feed back to entrepreneurs.

“We have presenters from all walks of life and from all types of industries,” said Kurr. “The group conversations are always insightful and full of practical advice, but the real benefits come from the individual relationships that are formed between the entrepreneurs.”

YAC and EDF are following COVID-19 safety guidelines and require all guests to wear masks. The event will be socially distanced. The organizations are monitoring local health guidelines and will continue to do so. Registrants will receive an email if anything should change.

For questions related to online access or questions or concerns related to a disability, please contact outreachyac@gmail.com or call 662-236-6429.