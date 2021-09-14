Punkin Water Association introduces an advisory board

The Punkin Water Association Board of Directors announced a reduction in water loss and the creation of an advisory board during a Monday night meeting.

In an effort to push the board and association forward, President Jason Butts proposed creation of a non-profit advisory board consisting of local community members volunteering their help to the PWA.

“We have a very, very intelligent, strong-willed and strong-minded group,” said Butts. “This group will help us in all areas from communication to the public to getting in the ears of supervisors and senators — the people who are going to have control of this money.”

The board approved the proposal, and the advisory group will assist in research, plan developments, communications and grant applications.

“COVID and other things have slowed us down, but finally things are back up and we’ve got to press the hammer down and make this thing run as fast as we can,” Butts said.

The PWA board members also reviewed updates about ongoing water loss caused by leaks throughout the system. Water loss had previously increased by 40% but, in the past month, it was reduced to 26%, which is much closer to the goal of 15%.

“They’ve found the leaks and that’s resulted in a smaller number on the water loss side,” said PWA Attorney Mark Woods.

However, progress has not been as quick in efforts to secure access well sites. The PWA Engineer Mike Faulkner has been searching for access well sites, but there have been no updates regarding the retention tank and progress is going slow.

“We have the money to pay for this tank and clean up the water,” Butts said. “We’re not moving forward and, as a board and representatives of the water association, we have to move forward.”

PWA Bookkeeper Meagen McDonald reported that the net income for August was ($,335.35). The association posted $53,575 in water sales and received $47,452 in payments, leaving $6,123 past due. The association is carrying $117,000 in accounts receivable, with $70,625 active accounts and $47,243 sent to collections for inactive accounts, according to McDonald.

Customers attending the meeting raised concerns about delays in their payments being deposited and posted to accounts, with one customer sharing checks from May and August that were deposited more than a month after they were mailed.

According to Butts, the mail system has been unreliable since the COVID-19 pandemic and has delayed payments, not only with PWA, but with other organizations as well. In addition, Butts stated the company loses about 100 customer cards per month to the mail system.

McDonald said she deposits checks at least three times a week and the issue of checks depositing is out of their control once handed to the bank.