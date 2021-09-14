Recent study shows COVID-19 vaccines do not cause miscarriages

A recent study by Vaccine Safety Datalink, a collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and nine other health systems, revealed pregnant women who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were not at higher risk for miscarriage than those who are unvaccinated.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,070 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 85 deaths, and 121 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities as of September 13. The state has a total of 466,145 cases and 9,061 deaths, and 1,241,087 persons have been fully vaccinated.

Lafayette County has 53 new cases. There have been no deaths, reports of LTC facility outbreaks or LTC facility deaths. The county has a total of 7,958 cases, 135 deaths and 192 LTC facility outbreaks.

The VSD surveillance network studied 105,446 pregnancies through diagnostic and procedure codes and electronic health records to identify and assign gestational ages of miscarriages and ongoing pregnancies from Dec 15, 2020, to Jun 28, 2021.

Of those pregnancies, 7.8% received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, 6.0% received one or more doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 0.5% received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before they were 20 weeks along.

The study results showed miscarriages were no more likely within 28 days of vaccination compared with ongoing pregnancies, regardless of the type of vaccine or the gestational age, according to the Mississippi Hospital Association.

Recently the MSDH warned of the increasing amount of deaths in unvaccinated pregnant women and have begun investigations into the deaths of eight, unvaccinated pregnant women who have died in the past several weeks.

The state department released data showing babies are twice as likely to die in the womb after 20 weeks in COVID-19 infected women than in women who aren’t infected.

COVID cases among children are seeing a decline after recent spikes in numbers. Case and quarantine numbers have decreased in schools across the state.

For the week of September 6, Oxford Schools reported approximately one teacher or staff member and six students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 81 students were quarantined.

Lafayette County Schools reported approximately three teachers and 15 students tested positive for COVID-19 and seven teachers and 262 students were quarantined.